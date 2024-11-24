The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across south Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

The finalists for the Care Hero Award are people working in care who have worked hard to enable someone to live an independent, safe, and fulfilled life and/or helped to change someone’s life for the better.

Hannah Burnett

Hannah Burnett, employed by Arian Care for over eight years, has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment.

Her acts of kindness include waiting 19 hours for an ambulance with clients, shopping for clients, providing emergency first aid to save someone's life, and visiting individuals in hospital.

She is an 'extremely popular' and professional member of the company.

Katerina Aspioti

Since being assessed as a Shared Lives carer in October 2019, Katerina Aspioti has been dedicated to improving the lives of others.

She provides long-term care to a lady with mental and physical conditions and supports a friend of hers for occasional respite.

Ms Aspioti also offers social support to a lady with dementia.

Lyn and Graham Greenway

Lyn and Graham's dedicated care for a woman has earned them the nomination.

The couple, who have been providing support for 22 years, help with all aspects of personal care, health appointments and keeping a social lifestyle and health and wellbeing. The couple have been praised for their dedication to care.

They joined the Shared Lives Scheme in 2012.

These finalists exemplify the dedication and compassion that are at the heart of the Care Hero Award.

