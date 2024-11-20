The Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen in Risca was named Takeaway of the Year Wales (Gwent Region) at the awards, which took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, bringing together the best of the UK’s Asian cuisine industry.

This win recognises Bayleaf’s commitment to delivering Bangladeshi cuisine and its customer service.

The Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen in Risca was named Takeaway of the Year Wales (Gwent Region) at the Asian Curry Awards (Image: Submitted) It was up against a host of takeaways from across the Gwent region but the team’s passion and dedication stood out to the judging panel.

Shah Shafee, owner of The Bayleaf, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to win this prestigious award.

"This recognition is a testament to our hard-working team, our commitment to authentic Bangladeshi cuisine, and our loyal customers who have supported us throughout our journey. This win inspires us to continue raising the bar in everything we do.”

The Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen in Risca was named Takeaway of the Year Wales (Gwent Region) at the Asian Curry Awards (Image: Submitted) The Asian Curry Awards showcase the incredible diversity and quality of Asian cuisine across the UK and celebrate innovation, excellence and the continued growth of the sector.

The popular Indian takeaway is no stranger to winning awards, having previously been named Takeaway of the Year in 2022.

The Bayleaf brings a modern twist to traditional Bangladeshi flavours through its express kitchen concept which is known for its high-quality dishes, prepared using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.