Gareth Jenkins has returned to run the kitchen at the Newbridge on Usk, where he previously worked as a chef de partie before spending the last seven years as head chef at the Speech House Hotel in the Forest of Dean.

The restaurant holds two AA Rosettes and is set above a picturesque medieval bridge. It is part of the Celtic Collection, which includes the Celtic Manor Resort.

Newbridge on Usk's new head chef Gareth Jenkins (Image: FOTOWALES) The new six-course tasting menu, available every Friday and Saturday night in November and December, includes dishes of Blackberry Steeped Melon, Char Sui Pork Belly, Grilled Plaice Fillet and Welsh Lamb Rump, as well as the double dessert delight of Dark Chocolate Ganache and Black Cherry Mousse.

Gareth said: “I am delighted to be back at the Newbridge which is a fantastic restaurant and somewhere that probably had the biggest influence on my cooking style, working under Adam Whittle who was the head chef at the time.

“My main approach with the new menu is a modern British style with Welsh influences, using straightforward seasonal ingredients and elevating them through the presentation and execution of the dishes.

"The last thing I want to do is intimidate or confuse diners with fancy terms and ingredients – I think 2 AA Rosette dining should be accessible for everyone and the new tasting menu is hopefully an opportunity for people to sample more dishes."

There is also a new a la carte menu which includes a starter of Severn and Wye smoked salmon, main courses of Welsh Sirloin Steak, Welsh Lamb Rump and Baked Perl Wen, and the cheese option to finish features Snowdonia Black Bomber with Welsh honey toast.

A passionate baker, Gareth has also introduced Newbridge homemade bread as the perfect appetiser to start any meal.

The Newbridge on Usk is seven miles upriver from the Celtic Manor Resort in Tredunnock.

Its six en-suite bedrooms were refurbished last year.

For more information go to the Newbridge on Usk website.