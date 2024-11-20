The business is consistently placed at number one in the all-Wales auction sales and now with seasoned property expert Ollie Griffiths at the helm as head of auctions, the firm is looking to boost growth.

Paul Fosh, owner and founder of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to appoint someone of Ollie’s calibre, knowledge and stature, to this key new position within the business.

“Ollie’s solid experience and exposure in the property business over 20 years provides us with a solid foundation on which to build the next chapter of growth."

Ollie, aged 43, a native of South Wales, started as a sales negotiator in 2005 with Countrywide, working his way up to sales manager, managing two offices in Cardiff Bay.

He was then invited to run Taylors Countrywide’s flagship office in Bradley Stoke, Bristol, before working in London for property firms. He returned to Wales to set up a new agency in Cardiff as director for NEXA estate agents.

Ollie, a sports science and psychology graduate of De Montfort University, said: “I am so excited to have started as head of auctions at Paul Fosh. I am confident that my experience in running large offices and building successful teams, will stand me in good stead to develop an already successful and well recognised auction house in Wales.

“I have huge plans for the department. I will be looking to grow an already successful business across South Wales and the West.

"Our growth plans are a high priority, and we have a real desire to move into West Wales, but also improving our market share in our core areas across South and Mid Wales.

“There are so many exciting projects that we will be working on in 2025, from our new Tik Tok series, showcasing the journey of our purchasers, through to our new networking event; just a couple to keep an eye on.

“We also have plans to expand our property sourcing department where we offer a discreet selling and buying process for clients, taking the stress of the process out of their hands.

“The property market is certainly on the rise with more confidence streaming back into sales. We're seeing this with more competition for each lot in the last couple of auctions.

"As interest rates continue to drop this will alleviate previous pressure on the market, and help increase the number of transactions in 2025.

“One area that continues to be a concern for traditional private treaty sales is the length of time they take to progress - an average of six months.

“Auctions are fast becoming a preferred option for buyers and sellers, with reserves being met and in most cases being surpassed, and with 28-day completions, traditional auctions are a great way for clients to sell in a timely manner at good price points.“