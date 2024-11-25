The awards ceremony, in association with the University of South Wales, will celebrate health and care providers across the region.

The finalists for the Carer in the Home Award have been revealed.

Helping Hands Support

A team of personal assistants at Helping Hands Support have been nominated for the award for helping a former patient feel valued and supported after a hospital stay.

The patient, initially hesitant about receiving care, commended the team for listening to their needs and wishes and has resumed social activities and hobbies, improving their quality of life.

Andrew Debnam

Andrew Debnam, a well-regarded professional in the home sector, has also been nominated for the award.

Known for his calm demeanour and ability to create a peaceful environment, Mr Debnam has been working in the sector for several years.

His expertise in community access and managing difficult situations has been acknowledged, along with his ability to maintain a settled atmosphere.

Jason Inskip

Jason Inskip, a dedicated carer who has supported a now 32-year-old man since he was eight or nine, has been nominated for the award.

The man, who has a unique bond with Mr Inskip, refuses to go with anyone else.

He has been recognised for his exceptional commitment, having been a personal assistant for 24 to 25 years.

