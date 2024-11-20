Since its inception in 1994, The National Lottery has funded initiatives which have enabled Sport Caerphilly to empower sports development officers and to launch leadership programmes which inspire people to take active roles in coaching and sports administration.

The Sport Wales targeted funding has created initiatives focused on increasing female participation in sports.

To commemorate the anniversary attendees at the Caerphilly Sport Awards 2024 joined together to form a human representation of The National Lottery logo.

Sport Caerphilly sent its thanks to The National Lottery and its players.

It said: "Their contributions have not only helped build state-of-the-art facilities and fund impactful programmes but have also inspired generations to lead healthier, more active lives."