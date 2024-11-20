A WOMAN has been jailed for stealing alcohol worth £74.50 from Tesco.
Sophia Hoppis, 36, from Newport admitted the theft at a store in the city on October 29.
She committed the offence not long after being released from prison on licence for similar matters.
Hoppis, of Moorland Park, was locked up for 26 weeks in September.
The defendant was jailed for eight weeks with Newport Magistrates' Court hearing that sentencing options were "limited" because she had been recalled to prison.
She will have to pay £74.50 in compensation to Tesco following her release from custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here