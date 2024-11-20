Sophia Hoppis, 36, from Newport admitted the theft at a store in the city on October 29.

She committed the offence not long after being released from prison on licence for similar matters.

Hoppis, of Moorland Park, was locked up for 26 weeks in September.

The defendant was jailed for eight weeks with Newport Magistrates' Court hearing that sentencing options were "limited" because she had been recalled to prison.

She will have to pay £74.50 in compensation to Tesco following her release from custody.