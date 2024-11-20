The 31-year-old beloved musician died after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His former bandmates are among those in attendance at the private service, alongside his family and closest friends.

A memorial for former One Direction singer Liam Payne was set up in his hometown of Wolverhampton soon after news of his death was reported.

After finding fame, the star had lived in a Chalfont St Giles mansion before his tragic death on October 16.

Chalfont St Giles is a village in Buckinghamshire, England, and is part of the Home Counties

Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were seen earlier in front of the church’s entrance wearing long black coats and sunglasses.

Among the guests expected to attend the private funeral, being held at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, are his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Dozens of locals and fans have also gathered outside the church to pay their final respects.

The entrance of the church which is hosting the service has been decorated with candle lanterns and white roses that have been arranged in surrounding shrubbery.

Following Payne’s death fans around the world held vigils in his memory, including a shrine to the late star in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

Payne formed the boy band One Direction in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned for The X Factor.

The late singer first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Simon Cowell telling him to return to the ITV talent show two years later.

In 2010, Payne impressed the judges with a rendition of Michael Buble’s Cry Me A River before being put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition – the group which later became One Direction.