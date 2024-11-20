Payne died at the age of 31 just over a month ago.

The musician died after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His former bandmates were among those who attended the private service, alongside his family and closest friends.

Harry Styles arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Styles arrived in a BMW with TV star James Corden and was dressed in black and went straight inside the church.

Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were dropped off in front of the church’s entrance wearing long black coats and sunglasses.

Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Other guests to arrive so far include Payne’s girlfriend, US influencer Kate Cassidy, who arrived alongside Damian Hurley, the son of model Elizabeth Hurley.

Dozens of locals and fans have also gathered outside St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, to pay their final respects.

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson at the funeral service of his former bandmate Liam Payne (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The entrance of the church which is hosting the service has been decorated with candle lanterns and white roses that have been arranged in surrounding shrubbery.

Payne, 31, died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Former One Direction band member Niall Horan arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Following Payne’s death fans around the world held vigils in his memory, including a shrine to the late star in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Payne rose to fame alongside Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan when Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Chris Stark (left) and Jordan North (centre) arrive for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

He had first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

In 2010 he impressed the judges with Michael Buble’s version of Cry Me A River before being put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition – the group which later became One Direction.

Marvin Humes (centre) and Rochelle Humes (left) arrive for the funeral service (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Payne went on to launch a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

One of his most well-known songs, For You, was a collaboration between him and singer Rita Ora for the film Fifty Shades Freed.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018, share a son, Bear.