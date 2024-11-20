South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

The Prince of Wales is visiting a women's centre in Newport

Live

The Prince of Wales is visiting a centre for homeless women in Newport

Celebrities
People
Casnewydd
Newport
By Chloe Atkinson

  • His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales (Prince William) is visiting Newport today.
  • The prince is visiting the Nelson Trust House which provides trauma informed support for women struggling with homelessness in Newport.
  • He will be joined by Homewards Advocate Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, who herself experienced homelessness as a teenager in the city.
  • At Nelson Trust House the prince will meet local women that have experienced homelessness and that are featuring in a ‘Women of Newport’ photography series.
  • Afterwards he will meet with other charities and organisations including, Homewards Newport Coalition members Newport City Homes, Newport City Council, Newport Live, POBL, Dick Lovett, and Public Health Wales to hear about what they’ve done to support Homewards Newport’s efforts to prevent homelessness.
  • He will also visit a women’s support service to hear from women that have experienced homelessness due to domestic abuse and sexual exploitation.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos