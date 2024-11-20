The Prince of Wales is visiting a women's centre in Newport

- His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales (Prince William) is visiting Newport today.
- The prince is visiting the Nelson Trust House which provides trauma informed support for women struggling with homelessness in Newport.
- He will be joined by Homewards Advocate Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, who herself experienced homelessness as a teenager in the city.
- At Nelson Trust House the prince will meet local women that have experienced homelessness and that are featuring in a ‘Women of Newport’ photography series.
- Afterwards he will meet with other charities and organisations including, Homewards Newport Coalition members Newport City Homes, Newport City Council, Newport Live, POBL, Dick Lovett, and Public Health Wales to hear about what they’ve done to support Homewards Newport’s efforts to prevent homelessness.
- He will also visit a women’s support service to hear from women that have experienced homelessness due to domestic abuse and sexual exploitation.
