Thariq Miah, 18, from the Pill area of the city was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community within the next 12 months.

The defendant, of Dolphin Street, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and supplying cannabis.

His offences took place between June 22 and November 23 last year, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Miah was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.