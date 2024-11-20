MCC, in collaboration with the Welsh Government, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the Department of Work and Pensions, and numerous third sector and voluntary organisations, has provided support to displaced Ukrainian families seeking refuge from conflict.

Through a coordinated community effort, the council has hosted and supported up to 250 Ukrainian nationals at a time in a dedicated Welcome Centre.

Through the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, hundreds of families in the county have provided homes for Ukrainian families.

MCC’s Ukraine Support Team has played a vital role in helping more than 100 families settle into independent housing in the county.

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has opened their hearts during the past 1,000 days and I reiterate that the council remains steadfast in its solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Cabinet member for equalities and engagement Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “It is impossible to overstate the incredible resilience of the Ukrainian people and the generosity of the Monmouthshire community, who have come together to create meaningful, positive impacts on the lives of those affected by conflict.

“The support extended by Monmouthshire’s residents has transformed lives, enabling displaced individuals and families to find safety and a renewed sense of belonging.”