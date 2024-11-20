The committee, which is chaired by Newport West and Islwyn MP Ruth Jones, will look at how sectors like the creative and sports industries have managed to attract inward investment, and how this success could be expanded to other industries.

The inquiry will also consider how ‘Brand Wales’ is promoted overseas, and whether this successfully markets the nation as an attractive proposition for international investors.

Success stories which may be considered could include actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s purchase of Wrexham AFC in North Wales, which resulted in back-to-back promotions taking the club to League One and which was documented by a TV documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

The actors have also become co-owners of beer firm Wrexham Lager Beer Company Ltd.

Ruth Jones said: “Wales is a land of astonishing natural beauty, a creative, hardworking population, and a rich history and culture.

“But are we making enough of that potential? We can and should punch well above our weight when it comes to attracting business investment.

“This inquiry is a vital opportunity to take stock of our successes and consider what lessons we can learn to expand prosperity across the rest of the country.

“We will consider how we can ensure that the world sees Wales for what it has every right to be: one of the greatest places on the planet to live, work, and build a business.”