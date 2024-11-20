Sian Dalton, head of recruitment at Shaw healthcare’s head office in Cardiff, won the ‘Head Office’ award after being nominated by colleagues.

The award - sponsored by Minibus Options - recognises and celebrates team members who don’t work in a care setting, but through their kind behaviour, have a positive impact on services, employees and residents.

Ms Dalton said: “My focus has always been to support the homes which directly and indirectly improves the experience for our service users. It’s wonderful to be recognised with this award for the work I do.”

Sian was one of eight award winners who were recognised at the event, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members across Shaw’s 64 UK registered services.

The awards ceremony took place at The Tortworth Court Hotel in Gloucestershire and was hosted by former Eastenders star and entertainer, Shaun Williamson.