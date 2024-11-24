New 3G-type pitches have been given planning permission for St Cenydd Community School and Risca Comprehensive School.

At St Cenydd, in Caerphilly, the new pitch will replace one of the existing facilities – a sandy-coloured surface below the site’s leisure centre.

The project will reportedly be paid for using a £1m UK Government grant awarded to Caerphilly County Borough Council in 2023.

Replacement fencing, flood lighting and new access paths are also included in the proposals.

In a report, council planning officers said the 3G pitch represented an “upgraded” facility that will not cause an “adverse” impact on the surrounding area despite being more visible from outside the school and leisure centre grounds.

To mitigate the effects of the new floodlights, the officers ruled they must not be switched on before 8am or after 9.15pm.

No members of the public raised any objections to the St Cenydd plans during a recent consultation period.

In Risca, a new 3G pitch has won approval for the town’s comprehensive school and leisure centre site.

Again, new fencing and floodlighting, along with spectator areas, will be built as part of the project – which has proved controversial with some in the community.

Risca Hockey Club previously criticised the plan to replace the existing artificial turf pitch at the site, claiming the new 3G surface will not be suitable for the sport.

A council report shows the application drew one objection – mainly focusing on the floodlights – and three letters of support, including from Risca East councillor Philippa Leonard, who said the new facilities “will inspire, support and contribute to the health and wellbeing of our community and surrounding communities and contribute to the growth and development of our future generations”.

Planners imposed a similar condition on the site’s proposed floodlights, limiting their use to 8am to 9pm on weekdays, and 9.30am to 4pm on weekends.

The Risca project is funded by a £1m Welsh Government grant, but earlier this month a senior council officer said cabinet members would be asked to set aside £400,000 “just in case” the project overran.

Mark Williams, the council’s corporate director for economy and environment, told the regeneration committee, on November 5, the project had been hit by a “slight delay due to unfortunate circumstances” and may run into the next financial year, when the grant money may no longer be available.