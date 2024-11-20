The Met Office has shared that the warning will be in place from 6am on Saturday, November 23 until 6am on Sunday, November 24.

The warning is in place for the vast majority of the country, except for some small sections in North Wales.

In a statement, the forecaster said: "Heavy rain is likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend, particularly across south Wales."

Yellow warnings been issued for parts of the UK this weekend, with many places set to see more snow and heavy rainfall ⚠️



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/nOEsRhZd6U — Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2024

What to expect with a yellow weather warning for rain

In terms of what to expect with a yellow weather warning for rain, the Met Office said:

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Giving further detail on the warning, the forecaster shared: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

"Across Wales and western England, rain and hill snow is expected to develop during the early hours of Saturday morning before falling as rain to all levels by late morning and continuing through to early Sunday morning.

Recommended reading:

"50-75 mm of rain is expected to fall fairly widely with 100-125 mm of rain over higher ground, particularly in south Wales.

"There is a chance that prolonged heavy rain could become slow-moving over south Wales with up to 150 mm possible in a few places and it is here where impacts are most likely.

"Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts."