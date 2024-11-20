Emma Dando had early ambitions of becoming a police officer, having gained a degree in criminal justice, volunteered as a Special Constable and worked as a Police and Community Support Officer for five years before training to become a Probation Service Officer.

However, eleven years ago her career took an unexpected turn when her health hit ‘rock bottom’.

Burnout and chronic digestive issues led her to discover holistic therapy that would ‘transform’ her life.

After trying conventional medicine Emma turned to alternative therapy, discovering Kinesiology - a lesser-known holistic therapy - which inspired her to help heal others.

She said: "I was one of those people who had tried every conventional medical treatment to alleviate fibromyalgia-type symptoms and chronic digestive issues but to no avail.

“I resorted to paying extortionate prices to see various specialists but saw no improvement. I researched my symptoms extensively, night and day.

“Someone suggested I had a food allergy so I decided to undergo food intolerance testing using Kinesiology, which uses a gentle non-invasive muscle testing technique to assess the body’s imbalances, helping to understand what the body needs to be brought back into balance to enable its natural healing abilities, and it changed my life.”

She said: “I was so impressed I immediately knew I had to learn more because it made me realise the link between mental, emotional and physical health.”

Emma spent the next two years training in Bristol to become a kinesiologist.

A decade on and Emma, 36, now works full-time as a qualified holistic therapist, kinesiologist, Reiki master teacher, acupuncturist and sound therapist treating clients from across south east Wales.

Her clinic ‘E.Dando Holistics’ is based at the Time Counselling and Wellbeing Centre on Tredegar Street, Risca.

Emma is passionate about holistic therapy, which offers a balanced approach that integrates both Eastern and Western healing traditions, and believes her former career and overcoming her own health challenges have given her a unique perspective on wellbeing.

“There are similarities between a probation officer and a therapist because you have to analyse and assess people using a whole-person approach and tailor a path to fit the unique needs of each client.”

As well as running her clinic, Emma gives informative talks, workshops and treatments to groups and wellbeing retreats across South Wales.