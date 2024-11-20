The event, organised in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy and Groundwork Wales' Healthy Rivers team, saw lots of participation from the community.

The litter pick was part of the broader initiative to restore biodiversity in the River Gavenny, increase community engagement, and raise public awareness of its benefits.

Participants helped clean up the river area, contributing to the project's goals of enhancing the river and its adjacent habitats.

The River Gavenny Project aims to create a community engagement plan for the river restoration phases, providing volunteer opportunities, learning, and training opportunities.

The project highlights the importance of the River Gavenny for biodiversity, climate change adaptation, and community wellbeing.

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: "It's fantastic to see the relaunch of the River Gavenny Project. Thank you to everyone who attended the litter pick. We can all play a positive art in impacting nature recovery, however small, and I look forward to seeing how this project develops."