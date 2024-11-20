Bull breed Gary was found by an RSPCA inspector in a Swansea property in January. The RSPCA had received a report that a dog had collapsed and were sent to investigate.

Gary was found in a poor body condition and hunched over in a cage with a blanket that was filthy and saturated in urine and faeces.

He was so weak he had to be carried into the veterinary clinic where he was given immediate treatment. He recovered and has been rehomed.

His owner Kayleigh Ann Lorey, of Prescelli Road, Penlan, Swansea, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Swansea Magistrates sentenced her to eight weeks custody, suspended for one year, for the first offence and also another eight weeks suspended for the second offence, which will run concurrently.

She was also handed 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and was disqualified from keeping dogs for seven years. Lorey was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £154 surcharge.