The five-bedroom Georgian property in Merthyr Road, which has origins from the 17th century, has been listed on Rightmove for £600,000 by agents Taylor & Co.

The detached house - recorded as being the home of John Harries, owner of Govilon Forge in the late 18th and early 19th century - is over three floors, has a cellar, large attic, laundry room, workshop and a two-story bay hay loft.

“Double fronted, this home is entered through a central hallway which displays the original staircase with wide oak treads and an impressive stone flagged floor,” reads the listing.

“The hallway is flanked to either side by two reception rooms both of which have shuttered sash windows and fireplaces with fitted furniture to the chimney breast recesses.”

(Image: Rightmove)

There is a large kitchen – “a great entertaining space for at home dining or meeting and socialising with family and friends” – and a laundry room.

Upstairs there are three rooms at the front with views of the Sugar Loaf and two at the back.

One of the five bedrooms has a shower room while the agents suggest that the main bedroom has a door to a room that could be turned into a bathroom.

“A staircase leads from this floor to an attic space which given the footprint of the house is sizeable in scope and offers the potential for conversion if additional accommodation is needed, subject to the required consent,” reads the listing.

The house has a driveway at the back to allow for off-road parking while there is a garage that is believed to have formerly been stables.

There is a detached timber-framed workshop and a two-story open bay hayloft with part stone walls.

The full listing is on Rightmove along with video and virtual tours.