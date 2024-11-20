Jon Hiscox, his wife Sue and members of their family were among 300 people taking part in the annual Walk for Parkinson’s event in Cardiff.

Parkinson’s UK is set to raise more than £25,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Jon Hiscox said: “The main reason for taking part was that I have Parkinson's. I have been diagnosed for seven years and walking exercise is one of the best ways to keep fit. After months of anticipation it was great to meet up with the other participants."

Keri McKie, community fundraiser for Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s, as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“Parkinson’s UK estimates that around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including approximately 8,300 people in Wales. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s will help us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”