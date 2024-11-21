The youngsters who attend West Mon School in Pontypool visited Torfaen Borough Council’s November meeting and held placards with questions that had been asked about their community such as the attendance of boys at school to whether they still face discrimination.

Lynne Robinson, Torfaen’s Gypsy Traveller practice manager, led the presentation with the children who are all members of its Gypsy Traveller youth forum which has been developed with the advocacy body Travelling Ahead.

Councillors were told there are 160 pupils from Gypsy Traveller communities at primary and secondary schools in Torfaen and “attendance is outstanding”.

Ms Robinson said the yough forum is elected democratically: “We have a proper voting system and it’s all democratic and it’s really important to do it that way to engage with the Gypsy Traveller youth so they are prepared to vote in future. We have a polling station and manifestos to explain democracy.”

She said the first question the children wanted to answer was to confirm boys do attend school which she said was prompted when a photograph had been published of only girls at a school event, prompting comments boys don’t attend school.

Ms Robinson said an increasing number of boys are attending school and gaining qualifications and said “over the years we’ve had hundreds of young people gaining qualifications.”

She also said in the Gypsy Traveller community students “bank qualifications” early in case they go travelling over the summer months.

Other questions included if all Gypsy Travellers live on caravan sites and Ms Robinson said in Torfaen there are 50 families living on sites, including private ones, and 35 families at the council’s Shepherd’s Hill site while some do live in houses but still follow the same culture they would as if they lived in a “trailer”.

Ms Robinson said some girls in the forum felt they had faced discrimination such as being followed in shops but said some of the boys who had come to the meeting hadn’t experienced it.

She said: “When we go to Stow Fair often the shops are shut for ‘essential maintenance’.

“I feel it every time something is put on Facebook regarding the community I get really nervous and I get upset about the comments, it’s a struggle.”

Council leader Anthony Hunt thanked the group for attending and also said he had visited the unit supporting them at school where they had also raised funds to support the Royal British Legion by selling Poppies they had made, and which he wore to Remembrance events.

Cllr Hunt said: “It was really inspiring and great to hear about the life you lead but less great to hear about some of the challenges you face.”