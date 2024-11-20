Joshua Scott, a 22-year-old, from the Risca area has been reported as missing.

Scott was last seen in Bristol Shopping Centre, Yate at around 7.45am on Saturday 16 November.

He is described as a white, of slim build and around 5 ft 7” tall. He has short dark brown hair - cut in a short back and sides type cut with a fringe - he also has a mole type mark on the side of his face near to his eye.

He has links to Bristol, Devon, and Cornwall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, or direct message on social media, quoting 2400383557.

Joshua is also urged to get in touch with the police.