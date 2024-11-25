Among those support it are Rachael, Non and Emma, the three members of the popular group Eden.

They have recorded a podcast where they discuss their experiences using Welsh in their lives and careers.

Another supporter of the campaign is Elain Fflur Morris, a senior care worker in Conwy and winner of Social Care Wales’ Caring in Welsh 2024 award.

Elain said: "A large percentage of our residents are first language Welsh so it's important that we respect that and ensure they can communicate in their chosen language. I think that helps them relax and makes it easier for them to communicate any health concerns or problems they may have.

"It's important to encourage people to use Welsh and I'm pleased to be able to support this important campaign."

Rachael Solomon, of Eden, said: "We spoke English at home – with Dad being Welsh and Mum being from Liverpool.

"My mum agreed for us to have a Welsh language education so the school offered me my first experiences of Welsh and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to receive a Welsh language education.

"Since then, Welsh has been so important to me, both in my personal life and my career and it would be very odd now not to use it."

The campaign runs until December 9.