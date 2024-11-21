Operation Falcon saw the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit smash the drug conspiracy which had links to Dubai and South America.

The conspiracy centred around Tirglas Goch farm, in Alltami, near Buckley, where 600 kilograms of Class A drugs were recovered during a police raid on the property in September 2023. The farm had become the packing and distribution site for the operation.

Drugs that were found stored in the trailer at the farm. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service) Guy Remington, who was jailed earlier this year, used a specially adapted mobility car pulling a trailer to carry the drugs across the English Channel, hidden in secret compartments built into the trailer. The drugs were then transported to Tirglas Goch farm.

The three other ringleaders of the operation, including Luke Hurst who was the farm’s tenant, were jailed at Chester Crown Court in March for a total of 37 years.

At Mold Crown Court this week, other members of the operation, including drug couriers and co-conspirators, appeared for sentencing – having all previously admitted the following offences:

Charles Dilworth, aged 25, Churston Road, Liverpool - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Mark Blower, aged 33, of Beaver Close, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Jon Fairclough, aged 37, of William Jessop Way, Liverpool - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Michael Day, aged 36, of Manchester Way, Prescot, Merseyside - conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Jamie Menagh, aged 31, of no fixed abode - possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

David Hague, aged 50, of Owston Road, Carcroft, Doncaster, Yorkshire - possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Elisha Lee, aged 25, of Smithdown Road, Wavertree, Liverpool – attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Erin Lee, aged 22, of Netherfield Road South, Liverpool – attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Michael Hardie, aged 32, of Makin Street, Liverpool – attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard that Blower, a Class A drug supplier based in London, was said to have played a leading role. He directed a courier to drive from Surrey to the farm to collect a large amount of Class A drugs and bring them back down south. WhatsApp messages recovered by the police revealed the arrangements to pick up the drugs made between Blower and a suspect based in Liverpool the prosecution said orchestrated the conspiracy. This suspect remains at large, the court heard.

Mark Blower (Image: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit)

Dilworth travelled to the farm where the police observed him assisting with the unloading of the trailer and placing drugs into bags. He was seen at the trailer removing items and carrying them back and forth into the farm. When police raided the farm, Dilworth fled and was successful in evading capture. He later fled the country to Malaga in Spain, but was arrested on his return to the UK after a pair of gloves at the scene were found with his DNA of them.

Drugs that were found stored in bags at the farm. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service) Fairclough was described as a Class A drugs courier from Merseyside. He attended the farm on six occasions and transported a “large quantity” drugs via a Seat Leon.

Day was also a Class A drugs courier, twice attending the farm where he was provided with Class A drugs. On the second occasion, he was given 300 kilograms of drugs.

(Image: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit) Menagh, a former professional footballer, and Hague also acted as couriers, but were charged with the lesser offence of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs to avoid a jury trial to determine whether they had knowledge of the wider scope of the drug conspiracy – something which they both denied.

Jamie Menagh (Image: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit) Sisters Elisha and Erin Lee, and her partner, Michael Hardie, attended the area of the farm on the day of the police raid. The court heard that Dilworth likely made contact with Elisha Lee, his partner, on the day of the raid. Hardie drove a car to the Pinfold Lane area near the farm, whereby they were spotted by police officers at the scene.

Likely “panicking” after seeing the police, Erin Lee made a call to the police falsely reporting a kidnap. She claimed a man, carrying a knife, had entered their vehicle while it was pulled over and forced them to drive – later dropping them off in the Welsh Road area of Deeside. The report was quickly found to be false and the three were arrested.

The court heard mitigation from defence barristers for all the defendants.

Blower was said to be deeply remorseful for his actions, and previously of good character. He was said to be in considerable financial debt which impacted his decision to involve himself.

Dilworth was said to have been “recruited” on one occasion – described as a “dogsbody” who didn’t have knowledge of the wider conspiracy. Judge Rhys Rowlands, however, refuted that Dilworth didn’t know of the wider conspiracy and the large quantities of drugs involved.

Day, a former soldier serving with the parachute regiment and veteran of the war in Afghanistan where he was wounded, was described as a “truly outstanding” soldier. He was said to have partly looked to fund treatment for his severely autistic son through his offending.



Hague was described as a “reliable” working man in the scaffolding trade for 30 years. He has continued to work while on police bail.

Menagh was said to have been recruited in order to earn some quick cash, and didn't have knowledge of the scope of the drug conspiracy.

Fairclough was said to be remorseful, and has undertaken employment courses whilst on remand prison. His “crass stupidity” was said to have been reflected upon and given him chance to rehabilitate himself.

Erin and Elisha Lee’s involvement was described as an act of “profound folly”, which was “totally out of character” and born out of their loyalty to Dilworth. Hardie’s involvement was described as “foolish” and “spur of the moment”.

The defendants received the following sentences:

Blower was jailed for 14 years 3 months

Dilworth was jailed for 7 and a half years

Charles Dilworth (Image: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit)

Fairclough was jailed for 7 years

Day was jailed for 6 years

Menagh was jailed for 7 and a half years

Hague was jailed for 9 years

David Hague (Image: North West Regional Organised Crime Unit)

Hardie was jailed for 12 months

Elisha and Erin Lee both received 8-month jail sentences that were suspended for 18 months

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Whitehead, Head of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said: "This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to dismantling organised crime networks and protecting our communities from the scourge of illegal drugs. This brings the total to over 100 years sentencing for Operation Falcon.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those involved in drug trafficking to justice and ensure the safety of the communities in the North West.”