It says that drivers should check forecasts before venturing out and in the most affected areas drivers are asked to consider if the journey is necessary.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “If you do need to travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles, and try to use main roads where possible as these are more likely to have been gritted.

"Allow extra time, as it’s likely your journey will take longer than usual, and ensure you have plenty of fuel or electrical charge if driving an electric vehicle.

“Before setting off, check the condition of your tyres (including the spare). It’s important to fully de-ice the car which includes clearing snow from the windows, lights and roof so you can see and be seen.

“It’s also worth having winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, and a flask of hot drink. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and download the AA app and what3words to help us get to you faster if the worst should happen."