The run, on February 16, is being organised by St David's Hospice Care, and if you don't fancy running it, that is not a problem.

The organisers said: "Walk, jog, run or even fancy dress – all welcome.

"Starting and finishing in the beautiful surroundings of Pontypool Park, this scenic route has everything for all participants.

"In the first few miles you encounter some ups and downs before there is flat stretch out to Mamhilad before you have a short climb to bring you back onto the picturesque meandering Monmouthshire and Brecon canal towpath allowing you to take in the views.

"The last mile is undulating, before you come back into the setting of Pontypool Park via the iconic large metal gates and the slight uphill to the welcoming finish line."

To register go to the St David's Hospice Care website.

The event will help raise funds for the work the hospice provides.