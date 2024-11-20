As part of a visit to the city on Wednesday, The Prince of Wales sat down with a group of local organisations who have committed to delivering change for the focus area of women in homelessness in Newport as part of his Homewards project, first launched in summer 2023.

The issue is reportedly rising in the city, with women more susceptible to experiencing so-called hidden homelessness compared to men, as they are less likely to rough sleep due to safety fears.

During his visit, William was joined by Homewards advocate and chief fire officer at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, who has turned her life around after becoming homeless on the streets of Newport aged just 15.

Ms Cohen-Hatton said that women have been “underrepresented” in data, saying that they were more likely to experience “hidden homelessness” such as sofa surfing.

William also met with Rebecca, a member of Women in Newport, who he described as a “force of nature” for how she has overcome homelessness.

Rebecca was one of five women he met as part of his visit to the Nelson Trust, when he viewed their exhibition, and told the prince how she was placed in a homeless hostel at 16 having been in foster care from 10.

She talked about losing her former partner and her father within a short period, leading her to attempt suicide, but told William how she is now a working mother-of-two who wants to help others, saying she has “broken the cycle”.

The 32-year-old care assistant told William she is “proud of who I am today”, and later said her conversation with the future king had “raised her self-confidence.”

William told her: “You seem like a force of nature, Rebecca. We need more Rebeccas in the world.

“What you have been through, you have been through more things than people go through in their entire lifetimes.

“You have done amazingly well. I’m not sure I would come out of the other side like you.”

The Nelson Trust is a member of Homewards Newport Coalition – one of six locations where William’s five-year project to tackle homelessness is taking place.

Speaking to a table discussing early intervention, William spoke of the need to understand and humanise issues of homelessness and “change the narrative, lose the stigma”.

He encouraged the team to “think outside the box” when it comes to how they can support the homeless.

The aim is use local findings from each Homewards project to create a model that can be adopted both nationally and internationally.

Additional reporting by Claire Hayhurst, PA.