Recent data revealed three in 10 Brits (29%) find shopping for Christmas food stressful and with Christmas 2024 being no exception with households planning to reduce their Christmas spend by a third this year because of worries over finances.

Rising energy bills, interest rates and mortage deals mean that many families will be hoping to shave some money off the Christmas dinner bill.

So with this in mind, Richard Price director of online supermarket Britsuperstore, has given his advice on the best dates to buy your Christmas turkey and five money saving hacks when doing so:

Early birds get the bargains

Bagging your Christmas turkey in early December can be a smart move. Prices are often lower as retailers aim to attract early shoppers. If you have the freezer space, buying and freezing your turkey early ensures its availability and can potentially save you money.

Savings: 10-20% (approximately £2-£6 on a £20-£30 turkey).

Recommended reading:

Midway dealhunters

Mid-December is a popular time to buy your Christmas turkey. Many supermarkets and butchers offer promotions and discounts during this period. This is a good balance between early-bird deals and last-minute rushes.

Savings: 10-30% (approximately £5-£15 on a £50 turkey).

Last-minute yellow-sticker bingo

While buying your turkey closer to Christmas ensures maximum freshness, it can be a risky strategy. Prices often rise as demand increases, and popular sizes and brands may sell out quickly.

Savings: Potential last-minute discounts, but overall, you may pay more.

Online turkey ordering

Online ordering offers convenience and early-bird discounts. You can secure your desired turkey size and type, avoiding last-minute stress.

Savings: Early-bird discounts.

Local butchers and farmers' markets

Shopping at local butchers and farmers' markets allows you to support local businesses and find unique, high-quality turkeys. You may even find better deals and personalised service.

Savings: Potential savings of 5-15% (approximately £2-£6 on a £40 turkey).

Money saving tips

Compare prices

Not in one supermarket only; check the prices in different stores, local butchers, and farmers' markets. Often, smaller retailers are very competitive in price or offer special deals.

Savings to be made: 10-20% (£2-£6 on a £20-£30 turkey).

Look for promotions and discounts

Watch out for promotional flyers, newsletters, and online adverts. Many supermarkets will run promotions offering special discounts on turkeys in the lead-up to festive holidays.

Potential saving: 10-30% (£5-£15 on a £50 turkey).

Choose frozen turkeys

Frozen turkeys are much cheaper than fresh ones. If there is enough space in your freezer, buying a frozen turkey will not cost much money.

Potential savings: 10-20% (£4-£8 on a £40 turkey).

Consider alternatives to large whole turkeys

“If a whole turkey seems too expensive, consider buying turkey parts or a smaller turkey crown. These options can be more budget-friendly while still delivering the festive flavour.

Savings: 10-30% off (£5-£15 on a £50 buy).

Buy local

Check with local farmers' markets and independent butchers. You might get competitive prices, unique options, and the chance to put money into local businesses.

Savings: 5-15% off (£2-£6 on a £40 turkey).