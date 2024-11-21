The trio will be joined by the Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time on the tour, Motsi Mabuse.

Plus, It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara returns to host the tour once again.

The Strictly Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the choreography and live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage in their hometown or city.

Arena audiences are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance but the ultimate power lies with the audience. A text for their favourite couple is all it takes - their votes will decide who wins.

3 celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour 2025 revealed

Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and Coronation Street actor and singer Shayne Ward will be coming to a dancefloor near you soon.

All three celebrities, part of the current BBC series, will don their dancing shoes in January and take to the road to dazzle arena audiences up and down the country.

Further casting announcements will be made soon.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Montell said: “Strictly fans on tour - are you ready? I’m beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I’ve heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January - I can’t wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!”

Sarah commented: “I’m very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour - I’ve been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool at the weekend, I’m delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!”

Shayne added: "I’m buzzing to be on the tour next year. I’ve sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring. I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans there!”

Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour 2025 - all dates

January 17 – 19 at Birmingham Utilita Arena

January 21 at Sheffield Utilita Arena

January 22 – 23 at Newcastle Utilita Arena

January 24 – 26 at Glasgow OVO Hydro

January 28 – 29 at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

January 30 – 31 at Leeds First Direct Arena

February 1 – 2 at Manchester AO Arena

February 4 – 6 at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 7 – 9 at London O2 Arena

