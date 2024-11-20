Physiotherapist Gemma Hill, 24, from Pontypridd, was involved in a 60mph head-on car crash in February, and required lifesaving critical care interventions from the Wales Air Ambulance.

Once at hospital she underwent emergency brain surgery due to a brain bleed. She spent three weeks in an induced coma. Gemma also fractured her neck in two places and her left knee.

After discovering that the Wales Air Ambulance is a charity, Gemma and her family wanted to raise funds for it.

They raised £15,105 by completing the Chengdu Marathon and Half Marathon, just right months after the accident.

Gemma, her mum Clare, brother Sean, uncle Andy, and three cousins Frankie, Dan and Katie took on the half marathon and her aunt Fiona and cousins Ciara and Liam completed the marathon.

She said: “My cousin Frankie recently got engaged to his partner Duo who is from Cheng Du in China.

"The idea to go out to China and meet her family and run the marathon/half marathon in the city grew when my family were chatting in the family room in the Intensive Care Unit when I was in hospital. Nobody could even imagine at the time that I would be running it.

“Words can't describe how important this service is. I was completely shocked to find out it is charity funded and as soon as I did, I knew I wanted to do something to support."

Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital.

It needs to raise £11.2 million every year ensure to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.