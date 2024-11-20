The closure has been put in place by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Monmouthshire County Council have confirmed that the closure is expected to remain in place until and including Thursday, November 21.

They have put a signed diversion in place for the duration of the closure.

Drivers are being diverted down towards the A4042 then back onto Llanvair Grange away from the section of road affected.