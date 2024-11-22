Women of Newport was launched in 2019 by Kamila Jarczak to showcase, celebrate and support the diversity of women in the city.

As part of the Prince William's visit to Newport on Wednesday to meet with organisations about his Homewards programme which aims to end homelessness, Women of Newport were asked to create a photography exhibition with some of their members telling their stories.

Kamila Jarczak (centre) with members of Women of Newport at the exhibition (Image: NQ)

Ms Jarczak explained how the partnership and exhibition came to be.

She said: "In September we were approached by Homewards to see if we would be interested in doing this photo exhibition about some of our members who have been homeless but are doing well now.

"It was to enable them to share their inspiring journey, and to show that it is possible to get out of being homeless.

"We had six women for this exhibition - of course we have more people but they weren't ready to share their stories with the public yet.

"It's very important to have someone who is inspiring in these situations to give hope. It can also be so hard to bring organisations together, but to have this royal link, it helps because everyone wants to work with a royal charity."

Ms Jarczak praised the influence of Prince William and his Homewards campaign in raising awareness of homelessness in the city.

The prince was shown the exhibit during his visit to Newport on Wednesday, with Ms Jarczak pleased that many of the people in the images were able to talk with him.

She said: "I think he really enjoyed it, and talking to the women. It was really interesting to see him ask questions and really connect with the diverse group - I know some of them even inspired him!"