One of the best things about Christmas is the food, from the roast potatoes to the stuffing, and while a Cajun-inspired street food business might not be the first place that came to mind but there's something for everyone on this menu.

Tin Can Kitchen's Christmas menu, named 'Merry Tinmas' officially launched on Thursday, November 21, and has both lunchtime and evening elements.

The lunchtime menu involves a pork and stuffing sandwich and the chicken and stuffing sandwich, with both offering a Cajun-inspired festive spin, served in crunchy ciabatta rolls.

The two Christmas menu sandwiches offer a lighter meal on the lunchtime menu (Image: NQ) My personal favourite was the chicken sandwich, coated in Tin Can Kitchen's own Cajun spicing, and served with rocket, cranberry sauce, and pickled cabbage, providing a deliciously rich and flavoursome experience, while still maintaining the lightness you expect from a sandwich.

The pulled pork sandwich, served with three stuffing balls was also delicious, and remained fresh due to the apple sauce, rocket, and pickled cabbage that it was served with. This particular sandwich represents a true Christmas inspired lunch.

This was one of my favourite burgers from Tin Can (Image: NQ) The Merry Tinmas burger was a lighter experience than the other burgers I have tried from Tin Can, but managed to still be full of flavour, and as always was made with excellent quality beef, with brie bites, cranberry sauce and rocket complimenting the juicy meat.

This was easily one of my favourite burgers I've had from Tin Can Kitchen.

The Christmas pizza was one of my favourite elements of this menu, a classic margherita topped with pieces of brie, cranberry sauce and rocket.

This pizza was surprisingly sweet with its Christmassy twist (Image: NQ) Surprisingly sweet, this pizza was refreshingly light despite the chunky dough base, and was more than enough for one person, with eight good-size slices in the average large size pizza.

The most Chrismassy-inspired part of the menu was the portion of roast potatoes, coated in pulled pork, gravy, melted cheddar cheese and parmesan, with roquito peppers to finish the very festive looking dish.

These festive loaded roast potatoes were my favourite part of the menu (Image: NQ) Crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these were truly a roast potato lover's dream, such as myself, and a dish I can easily say will be a crowd pleaser among many people.

One thing you can always say about Tin Can Kitchen is they always go big on quality with their food, with every single element to this menu top-notch, while the portion sizes are also very much value for money.

The 'Merry Tinmas' menu is available to order from the Tin Can Kitchen website or at their sites in Rogerstone and Cardiff from Thursday, November 21.