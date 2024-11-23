HERE at the Argus, we love good pub, and we want to tell you about all the best ones in Newport and across Gwent. In the latest in our series, we visit the Ye Olde Bull Inn on High Street in Caerleon. Sallie Phillips reports.
With a history dating back to the 15th century, the Ye Olde Bull Inn is your quintessential British village pub, the Ye Olde Bull is a modern pub with a hint of the Roman history that it is surrounded by.
Situated just minutes from the historic village of Caerleon, both locals and tourists alike can pay a visit to the Roman Fortress, baths and museum, all just a short stroll from the pub and steeped in history.
Tourists are treated as 'one of the locals' at the Ye Olde Bull Inn, with the warm, inviting atmosphere and friendly staff seen as one of the highlights of somewhere reviewers have called 'the best pub in Newport' in recent years.
Boasting a generous stock of the finest craft ales, a variety of local, premium gins, and a fantastic selection of wines, this pub has a little something for everyone, with some of the craft ales among the most popular drinks at the pub.
A menu of "delicious, soulful food" with traditional dishes is complimented by a family friendly atmosphere that welcomes every member of the family, from the smallest to the four-legged. The Ye Olde Bull Inn has regular live music sessions by local artists, and is always keen to support people from the area.
They also have lots of screens where people can enjoy a quiet pint and all their favourite live sporting fixtures. According to reviews and posts on their social media, the Ye Olde Bull Inn is the "perfect place for a cosy afternoon by the fire", particularly on Sundays with a "hearty roast and a glass in hand", the top choice whether you are looking for a quiet spot to enjoy a lazy day or a delicious family meal.
The Ye Olde Bull Inn is not only in the historic Roman village of Caerleon, but is just a few minutes drive from the popular Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, proving it to be a perfect place if you want somewhere to enjoy a meal after a family day out or date night.
The Ye Olde Bull Inn is also home to a self catering three bedroom cottage, perfect for a long weekend break, as well as multiple other accomodation options.
They also offer space for private event hire available seven days a week in a space that can seat up to 200 guests, with the beer garden able to host 100 people, with its own sound system and a licence until 12am Wednesday through to Saturday.
