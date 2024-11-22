TOMMIE KEENAN-PROSSER, 20, of Cold Mill Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS CHIVERS, 23, of Clynmawr Street, Abertillery must pay £457 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 30mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

STUART KEAY, 40, of Cyril Street, Newport must pay £663 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

RICHARD MORGAN, 40, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding in a 70mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

STEPHEN WATKINS, 65, of Park Street, Blaenavon must pay £489 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

THOMAS EVANS, 30, of Greenfield Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

BENJAMIN MEESE, 47, of Highcroft Road, Newport must pay £448 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding in a 20mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CHRISTINE THOMAS, 60, of Dan Y Gaer Road, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted using a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JAMES SILCOX, 41, of Osborne Road, Brynmawr must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SHANE GOODCHAP, 35, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to riding in the front passenger seat of a motor vehicle being driven on a road whilst not wearing a seat belt.

STUART JONES, 40, of Henry Wood Close, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

KEITH MORRIS, 77, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow /lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.