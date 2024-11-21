The old favourite Brownie ‘Hostess’ badge has been given a fresh twist and transformed into the new ‘Celebrations’ badge.

Alongside the new ‘Celebration’ badge for Brownies (age seven-10), a ‘Bee rescuer’ badge will also be launched for Rainbows (age four to seven) challenging girls to get to know this special insect with activities from investigating bugs and bees, to making a bee rescue kit.

A ‘Thrift’ badge will be added for Guides (age 10-14), encouraging girls to learn how to customise, repurpose, and recycle.

Also launching will be a ‘Nostalgia’ badge for Rangers (aged 14-18), which will provide an opportunity to talk to someone older than them and hear stories from someone at a different stage of life.

Girlguiding's programme provides young girls and women with the opportunity to learn invaluable skills in a welcoming fun and supportive environment.

All girls in the organisation are encouraged, and empowered to know they can do anything and become future leaders and change-makers in their communities.

