Monmouthshire Housing Association announced the completion of the new homes on Greenmeadow Crescent, in Little Mill, near Usk.

The development comprises two, two-bedroom semi-detached houses and four, one bedroom walk up apartments, providing tenants with their own front door at ground level and private garden.

Delivered by MHA’s construction subsidiary Capsel, in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council and Welsh Government, the development replaces a block of flats and garages.

Leigh Price, MHA land development manager, said: “It has been a privilege to collaborate once again with Monmouthshire County Council, Welsh Government and Capsel, to bring these much-needed affordable homes to the community of Little Mill.

"The homes are built for the future, enhancing biodiversity and prioritising energy efficiency, which is good news for both the tenants and environment."

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Cllr Tony Kear and Cllr Meirion Howells visited the development to look around the new homes before the tenants move in.

MCC deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said: "It was a pleasure to meet the team at MHA, which is innovating to achieve sustainable and affordable housing that adds to the quality of local communities."

The development has been built to The Lifetime Homes standard, meaning the homes are designed to be more flexible and responsive to the changing needs of the occupants.