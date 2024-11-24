Now I love pizza, and have tried some amazing independent spots in Newport, for example, the Snug, Vittorios, Pizza Boyz and Fratellis and I have got to say, you were not lying - for me, Farina Pizza comes out on top.

I tried three of their pizzas, the classic Margherita, their 'most popular' Flavour Bomb, which had pepperoni, prosciutto ham, red onions and hot chilli honey as toppings, and lastly the Carnivore, with the clue in the name, has toppings of Italian meats.

Most popular for a reason, 'Flavour Bomb' was probably the best pizza I have ever tried. I wish I could eat it for dinner every night!

The Margherita (£12.50) and the Carnivore (£14) - the pizza's were massive and so great value for money. (Image: Newsquest) What makes Farina special is that their ingredients are fresh, with their dough, sauce (Farina's own) and toppings prepared on the day, every day.

The service was amazing too, with owners Lee- Jay Barnes, 46, and Daniel Edwards, 47, clearly putting their hearts and soul into the business that they opened together nearly two years ago.

Lee-Jay and Daniel became best friends after moving in just a couple of doors down from each other, almost eight years ago, and both have previous experience in hospitality.

CO-OWNERS (left) Daniel Edwards, (right) Lee- Jay Barnes (Image: Newsquest) Daniel said: "We were at Lee-Jays house after restrictions had just been lifted in lockdown, eating a pizza he had made and it was then that we had the idea to start our own business in Caerleon. We just said 'lets go for it!'

"We both have an interest and love for food, and thought wood-fired pizza was a niche market to enter in our area. It was never a risk - we knew it would work."

Lee- Jay said: "It took lots of research, and being a business owner is a 365 day a year operation, but we both absolutely love it.

"Our business has been very well received within the local community, and people like how our versatility and adaptability when it comes to choosing what they can eat.

"We have vegan options, veggie options and gluten free. We will always do our best accommodate everyone with allergies or preferences.

"We have had people approach us before saying they want something on a pizza that we don't usually have, and we will order it in for them.

Lee-Jay and Daniel have a laid-back dynamic, and share the workload 50/50. Daniel said: "We both do everything - the cooking, cleaning, ordering and the admin."

Both of their favourite pizza's is the Diavola, but warn it is only for those who like a spicy kick to their food.

If you are wanting a wood-fired, authentic pizza, and are based in Newport, I would recommend you support this business every time.