A 26-year-old man from Cwmbran has been arrested after Gwent Police found class A drugs at his address in Torfaen.
In an early morning wake up call for the suspect, Gwent Police raided a home in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran, on Thursday November 21.
Officers seized cash, mobile phones and a bag of class A drugs from the property.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers from our serious and organised crime unit have arrested a Cwmbran man they suspect to be involved in the supply of class A drugs in Torfaen.
"We raided a property in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran during the early hours of Thursday 21 November.
"On gaining entry, officers searched the premises and found a bag containing class A drugs and cash, and seized a number of mobile phones.
"Following the search, we arrested a 26-year-old man from Cwmbran on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
"He remains in custody at this time and is due to be questioned by officers."
