In an early morning wake up call for the suspect, Gwent Police raided a home in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran, on Thursday November 21.

Officers seized cash, mobile phones and a bag of class A drugs from the property.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers from our serious and organised crime unit have arrested a Cwmbran man they suspect to be involved in the supply of class A drugs in Torfaen.

"We raided a property in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran during the early hours of Thursday 21 November.

"On gaining entry, officers searched the premises and found a bag containing class A drugs and cash, and seized a number of mobile phones.

"Following the search, we arrested a 26-year-old man from Cwmbran on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

"He remains in custody at this time and is due to be questioned by officers."