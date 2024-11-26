Frankie met with careers adviser Anita Dillon at the Newport careers centre. They talked through Frankie’s options, including her ambitions to work in hairdressing.

Anita helped Frankie to apply to take GCSEs with the local education authority and secured additional support to help her prepare.

Frankie was keen to attend college to do a Level 1 hairdressing course, so Anita encouraged the college to provide a time slot during the open day for home educated students. Impressed by the facilities, Frankie decided to apply and was accepted onto the course.

Anita also helped Frankie to complete a CV and understand the process of applying for jobs and apprenticeships.

Frankie was soon offered an interview for an apprenticeship at a local hairdresser. After completing a trial period, Frankie was successful in securing an apprenticeship.

(Image: Careers Wales) Reflecting on her experiences, Frankie said: “It’s going really well. Anita helped so much with my confidence and helped me look at a better future. I’m so glad to be learning how to be a stylist which will help me get a job in hairdressing.”

Frankie’s success is just one example of how Careers Wales helps young people take confident steps toward their futures. In schools, careers advisers like Anita held over 64,000 guidance sessions with young people, supporting over 40,000 pupils like Frankie to explore their career options.

Last year alone, over 400,000 individuals used the Careers Wales website, with nearly 145,000 accessing vital job information.

Across Wales, young people were equipped with the tools and experiences they need for life beyond the classroom. With over 2,000 career-planning sessions and over 1,600 employer-led activities—ranging from mock interviews to site visits—young people across Wales were introduced to opportunities that prepare them for life beyond school.

To read more stories like Frankie's and learn more about Careers Wales’ work across the country, explore the latest Careers Wales annual report.

For careers information, advice and guidance visit the Careers Wales website.

“Fe helpodd fi i ystyried dyfodol gwell.” Rhoddodd cymorth gyrfaoedd wedi’i deilwra y cyfle i ferch o Gasnewydd ddechrau llwybr gyrfa delfrydol.

Cafodd Frankie Morris, 16 oed, ei haddysg gartref tra roedd hi’n ofalwr i’w mam a’i thad. Yn anffodus, collodd ei thad yn ystod hydref 2023.

Dywedodd: “Ar ôl i mi golli fy nhad, roeddwn i’n teimlo fy mod angen rhywbeth i’w wneud gan fy mod adref drwy’r dydd. Roedd gen i gymaint o amser ar fy nwylo i feddwl am ba mor drist yr oeddwn yn teimlo.”

Cyfarfu Frankie â’r cynghorydd gyrfa, Anita Dillon, yng nghanolfan gyrfa Casnewydd. Buont yn trafod opsiynau Frankie, gan gynnwys ei huchelgeisiau i weithio ym maes trin gwallt.

Helpodd Anita Frankie i wneud cais i sefyll TGAU gyda’r awdurdod addysg lleol a threfnodd gymorth ychwanegol i’w helpu i baratoi.

Roedd Frankie yn awyddus i fynd i’r coleg i gwblhau cwrs trin gwallt Lefel 1, felly llwyddodd Anita i annog y coleg i ddarparu slot amser yn ystod y diwrnod agored ar gyfer myfyrwyr sy’n cael eu haddysgu gartref.Gwnaeth y cyfleusterau argraff fawr ar Frankie, penderfynodd wneud cais, a chafodd ei derbyn ar y cwrs.

Bu Anita hefyd yn helpu Frankie i gwblhau CV a deall y broses o wneud cais am swyddi a phrentisiaethau.

Cyn hir cynigiwyd cyfweliad i Frankie am brentisiaeth mewn siop trin gwallt leol. Ar ôl cwblhau cyfnod prawf, llwyddodd Frankie i sicrhau prentisiaeth.

Wrth fyfyrio ar ei phrofiadau, dywedodd Frankie: “Mae’n mynd rhagddo yn dda iawn. Helpodd Anita gymaint gyda fy hyder, a helpodd fi i ystyried dyfodol gwell. Rydw i mor falch cael dysgu sut i fod yn gynllunydd gwallt, a fydd yn fy helpu i gael swydd yn y maes trin gwallt.”

Dim ond un enghraifft yw llwyddiant Frankie o sut mae Gyrfa Cymru yn helpu pobl ifanc i gymryd camau hyderus tuag at eu dyfodol. Mewn ysgolion, mae cynghorwyr gyrfa fel Anita wedi cynnal dros 64,000 o sesiynau cyfarwyddyd gyda phobl ifanc, gan gefnogi dros 40,000 o ddisgyblion fel Frankie i archwilio eu hopsiynau gyrfa.

Y llynedd yn unig, defnyddiodd dros 400,000 o unigolion wefan Gyrfa Cymru, gyda bron i 145,000 yn cyrchu gwybodaeth hanfodol am swyddi.

Ledled Cymru, cafodd pobl ifanc yr offer a’r profiadau y mae arnynt eu hangen ar gyfer bywyd y tu allan i’r ystafell ddosbarth. Gyda thros 2,000 o sesiynau cynllunio gyrfa, a thros 1,600 o weithgareddau dan arweiniad cyflogwyr—yn amrywio o ffug-gyfweliadau i ymweliadau safle—cyflwynwyd pobl ifanc ledled Cymru i gyfleoedd sy’n eu paratoi ar gyfer bywyd y tu hwnt i’r ysgol.

I weld rhagor o straeon fel stori Frankie, ac i ddysgu mwy am waith Gyrfa Cymru ledled y wlad, archwiliwch adroddiad blynyddol diweddaraf Gyrfa Cymru.

I gael cyngor, arweiniad a gwybodaeth am yrfaoedd, ewch i wefan Gyrfa Cymru.