The 24-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing and the dog was not a banned breed.

Gwent Police say they received a report of a dog attack at an address in Dickens Court, at around 10.20am on Wednesday, November 20.

The dog was taken by officers to be put down by a vet.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a dog attack at an address in Dickens Court, Caerphilly at around 10.20am on Wednesday 20 November.

"A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"The dog, which is not a banned breed, was seized by officers and will be put down by a veterinarian."