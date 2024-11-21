A WOMAN is in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly yesterday morning.
The 24-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing and the dog was not a banned breed.
Gwent Police say they received a report of a dog attack at an address in Dickens Court, at around 10.20am on Wednesday, November 20.
The dog was taken by officers to be put down by a vet.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a dog attack at an address in Dickens Court, Caerphilly at around 10.20am on Wednesday 20 November.
"A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
"The dog, which is not a banned breed, was seized by officers and will be put down by a veterinarian."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here