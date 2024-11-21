This un-wily, old, “VIP” journalist sauntered down Friars Walk to the riverfront just next to Kingsway Car Park, and where the postmodernist red brick walls of the old leisure centre once stood, the site had been replaced by the flashing lights of a fun fair.

Newport's Winter Wonderland (Image: Newsquest) The fun fair is now open next to Kingsway Carpark (Image: Newsquest) Fun for everyone (Image: Newsquest) Including Santa and the Grinch! (Image: Newsquest) There’s a dodgems, ghost trains, competition stalls and a big wheel as well as plenty of food and drinks outlets, all situated in a spacious, clean, well-organised compound (I was very impressed).

Organiser Andy Rhodes said Newport’s Christmas funfair is finally here, now it’s up to the people of Newport to come support it and enjoy it!

The big wheel! (Image: Newsquest) Monkey madness (Image: Newsquest) Rides for the little ones! (Image: Newsquest) The ice rink! (Image: Newsquest) On opening night, Mr Rhodes told the Argus: “This was my dream, we have a good team behind us.

“The council has been very helpful. We have worked with them for the last two years and they have put their confidence in me.

Students from Newport Youth Academy on the ice (Image: Newsquest) Fun on the ice (Image: Newsquest) Families will have a great time (Image: Newsquest) “We’re a little cheaper than Cardiff and I urge the people of Newport, you have an attraction, we have all wanted something like this for a long time, if it is well supported we will invest in the future and make it bigger and better.”

Newport's Winter Wonderland is open weekdays from 3pm to 10pm and weekends from 11am to 10pm right up to January 5 (closed Christmas Day).

It's located next to Kingsway Carpark in Newport city centre (between Friars Walk and the riverfront).

It's free to enter then you buy tokens to use the rides - cash and card is accepted (cash is preferred).

The ice rink does take walk-ons but it is recommended to book. Search Newport Winter Wonderland online and on Facebook.