More than 214,000 people are missing out on thousands of pounds through Child Benefits support from HMRC.

Currently, Child Benefit is worth £25.60 a week for the eldest or only child, and £16.95 a week for each younger child after that.

Though that is set to increase in April 2025, when Child Benefit will be worth £26.05 a week for the eldest or only child, and £17.25 for younger children, meaning those not claiming will be missing out on even more money.

Manage your money and tax easily with the HMRC app.



When you’re on it, you’re on it.



Download today. 👇 https://t.co/avU4tXcnpY pic.twitter.com/pnHYK0vWF7 — HM Revenue & Customs (@HMRCgovuk) November 20, 2024

New data obtained by The Sun through a Freedom of Information act revealed that 214,000 weren’t applying for Child Benefit even though they were eligible.

How to apply for Child Benefit

Parents or guardians can get Child Benefit if they are responsible for bringing up a child who is under 16, or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training.

There is no limit on the number of children parents can claim for.

You can apply for the benefit here.

Claiming Child Benefit means that the parent will receive National Insurance credits which count towards their State Pension.

It also means their child will automatically receive a National Insurance number when they turn 16 years old, which they will need for key milestones including getting their first job, taking a driving test and applying for university finance.

Recommended Reading:

Families with adopted children, or whose child’s birth was registered outside the UK, can claim for Child Benefit online but will need to send additional information through the post to support their application.

Parents with children over 3 months old who have yet to claim are urged to do so as soon as possible as they can receive up to 3 months’ backdated Child Benefit.

Child Benefit payments to increase

Millions of families who claim Child Benefit will see their payments automatically increase next year, after Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed how much benefit payments will rise by last month.

Benefits including Child Benefits, Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will increase by 1.7 per cent next April, in line with inflation figures from September.

Currently, Child Benefit is worth £25.60 a week for the eldest or only child, and £16.95 a week for each younger child after that.

With the 1.7 per cent increase being confirmed, from April 2025 Child Benefit will be worth £26.05 a week for the eldest or only child, and £17.25 for younger children.

There is no limit to how many children families can claim Child Benefits for.

Families with ongoing claims do not need to contact HMRC, as the increased benefit payment will continue to be paid directly into their bank accounts.

Anyone who needs to update their personal details, such as a change of bank account or address, can do so using the HMRC app or online at GOV.UK.

Parents of newborns can also backdate their Child Benefit claims by up to three months.