There are walks to observe street art and the area’s birds while a talk will give insight into industrial heritage and a gig will celebrate one of the city’s top musicians.

TOP TRIBUTE

BANDS will come together to toast one of the Newport's favourite musicians at the Corn Exchange on Friday night.

The Great Rock n Roll Show will raise funds for homelessness charity Llamau in tribute to Carl Bevan.

The 60ft Dolls drummer and artist died at the age of 51 in August.

"Join us as we bring together an amazing line up of musicians to celebrate an amazing man who influenced their musical journeys," reads the promotion for the event.

"We start early at 6pm so clear your diaries and raise a glass to someone we all miss dearly.

"Every penny from the door will be donated to Llamau, a charity Carl cared deeply about."

Tickets cost £20 and are available at cornexchangenewport.com.

WALKING ART

THERE has been many a mazy stumble from the Murenger but a more purposeful two-hour free walking tour of Newport’s street art will start at the pub on Saturday morning.

The High Street spot is the meeting point for the event by Past Port Tours that is part of the Art on the Hill weekend.

Organisers promise to take in “a variety of street art installations from some 1970s pieces to those created as part of the Full Colour Maindee festival held in September 2024, and some other works of note along the way.”

The walk will end at the Riverfront Theatre at 1pm. Book a place HERE while there is full information about the Art on the Hill events HERE.

HEAVY INDUSTRY HISTORY

SOUTH Wales’ industrial and engineering heritage will be the subject in Saturday’s ‘History at the Hub’ event in the city.

The Newport Rising Hub in Commercial Street will host the hour-long talk by Matt Saunders from 2pm.

‘Engineering and People in South Wales from 1860 to today’ will explore the industrial boom in these parts from the 19th century.

The talk will be “looking at the intertwined history of people and industry, the conditions the members of the Chartist movement would have worked in and how industry shaped their politics, lives and the landscape.”

Visit newportrising.co.uk for more information.

NEWPORT NATURE

THE afternoon weather forecast for Sunday is more promising than the morning, which will be music to the ears of nature lovers ready to explore Newport Wetlands.

A three-hour tour will start at 1.30pm at the RSPB site on West Nash Road.

“Autumn at the wetlands is a great time to see wildfowl and waders as they spend their winter with us,” reads the invite.

“From dunlin displays to vast quantities of teal and wigeon covering the mud flats. It is also peak starling murmuration season.

“We will start the three-hour walk looking out towards the Severn estuary at high tide and will end by watching the starlings at sunset.

“The reserve is a beautiful place to be to see the winter wildlife and displays.”

Warm clothes and waterproofs are requested for the long guided walk while the café will be open before the exploring starts. The car park is free for RSPB members and £5 for others.