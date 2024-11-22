Caerphilly on Ice is a festive event boasting rides and attractions for all ages; the star of the show is the impressive real ice rink; at 480 square meters it’s believed to be the largest portable ice rink in South Wales.

This winter wonderland is based on the Owain Glyndwr playing field on Crescent Road (CF83 1AB) with a special trackway put down to protect the grass (and visitors’ shoes). The grand opening took place on November 15, coinciding with the Caerphilly Christmas light switch-on, and had a ‘great atmosphere’ according to owner Edward Danter.

Edward Danter and his family – three generations which includes his parents and daughters – run Caerphilly on Ice, working hard to provide festive fun for families living in and visiting Caerphilly. The event offers free entry, allowing people to explore the area before deciding what festivities to take part in.

Catering to all ages, there’s plenty for all the family at Caerphilly on Ice but let’s start with the crown jewel: the ice rink which – at 480 square metres – is even larger than last year. Based under a massive marquee, adorned with twinkling lights, there’s room for spectators to sit down and soak up some Christmas cheer. Alternatively, strap on your ice skates and get gliding; the 45-minute skating sessions are suitable for all abilities.

Not confident on the ice? You can hire a skating aid for £5. Plus, the ice rink team, managed by Vikki, are skilled skaters who will put your safety and wellbeing first.

“I love Caerphilly on Ice; Edward really cares and makes us feel like part of the family,” said Vikki who lives in Caerphilly.

“While it brings visitors to town it’s also great to see the locals get excited; some of these kids have never left Caerphilly and the opportunity to skate on a real ice rink is amazing to them.

“We’re trained skaters and – while we have a laugh – we keep our customers safe. There’s such a lovely atmosphere here; everyone pitches in and helps with what we can.”

Tickets to skate at Caerphilly on Ice are £9.95 for children and £11.95 for adults; a family ticket which admits two adults and two children is £35.95. For those visiting (Monday to Thursday) book in advance online for 20% discount. There’s also group bookings (10+) and special deals, including for schools planning a festive trip.

The accessible sessions are back by popular demand, with additional dates added for 2024. Offering comfort and accessibility for all, these sessions have lower music and lighting and a limited capacity allowing people space to go at their own pace. Caerphilly on Ice will host accessible sessions on Sundays (11.15am – 12pm) and Wednesdays (4.15pm – 5pm).

There are also plenty of competitions, offering discounts and deals on the ice rink, shared on the official Facebook page. Follow ‘Caerphilly on Ice’ for updates and competitions.

WHAT ELSE IS ON?

(Image: Malgo (mks-photography-studio.com))

Along with the impressive ice rink, Caerphilly on Ice has a variety of attractions – including funfair rides, arcade games, and game stalls – plus plenty of festive food and drink options.

Following the success of a small bar at the debut event (in 2023) Caerphilly on Ice has expanded to create the Barrel Bar which offers a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including mulled wine and warm cider. It has extra capacity seating – including a heated indoor area and a sheltered outdoor area – plus a small stage which will host live entertainment on select dates. Check out social media for updates on this. Santa Claus will even be visiting offering free photo opportunities on the popular sleigh attraction – a magical memory indeed!

The Barrel Bar is conveniently located near the food court which offers sweet and savoury wonders – from churros, crepes, and deluxe hot chocolates to bratwurst, roast pork, burgers and more.

(Image: Malgo (mks-photography-studio.com))You can even buy marshmallows to toast on an open fire – once you’re done throw the stick in the pit to help keep the blaze burning!

(Image: Malgo (mks-photography-studio.com))

The funfair has an abundance of amazing attractions for all ages; there’s kids rides, family rides, and thriller rides. Popular attractions include the ski lift ride, Santa’s train, snowmobile dodgems, the ‘Ice Mountain’ funhouse (with snow machine), and the candy cane trampolines. For those after an adrenaline fix there’s thrilling rides including Superbowl, Venom, and Oxygen – with the latter standing at an impressive 36 metres!

The funfair rides operate on a token basis – special deals include 20 tokens for £20 or 50 for £45 offering rides from £2.70 which is ‘great value for a Christmas event’ at this time of year. There’s also plenty of arcade games and opportunities to win prizes – including the catch a Santa attraction.

“It’s great for the local community to have this in their town,” said Edward.

“Caerphilly on Ice is family run which is why it’s all about family fun. We are family (and dog) friendly and cater to all ages. For 2024 we have a bigger ice rink and new attractions; there’s something for everyone.

“It’s free entry so people can look around and see what’s on offer before enjoying the Christmas festivities. Thank you to the community of Caerphilly and to Caerphilly County Borough Council for supporting Caerphilly on Ice.”

(Image: Malgo (mks-photography-studio.com))

Caerphilly on Ice is within a five-minute walk of two bus stops (Trecastell Flats and Trecastell Bungalows) and of Aber railway station which makes it ideal for those travelling via public transport. For those visiting by car there’s the nearby Crescent Road car park – with more than 180 uncovered parking spaces and reasonably priced pay and display.

This awe-inspiring attraction will be open until January 4, 2025. Find out more or book via the website caerphillyonice.co.uk and don’t forget to follow ‘Caerphilly on Ice’ on Facebook for exclusive competitions and exciting updates.