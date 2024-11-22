Thomas Buchanan, 31, was so drunk when the police arrived to arrest him that he had could no longer stand up, his barrister revealed.

The defendant made his break-in bid at a house at Springfield in the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

His startled victim was watching television as Buchanan tried to hammer down his door with a brick and by repeatedly kicking it.

The defendant, of Mynydd Islwyn Close, Pontllanfraith pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

The offence took place at around 7pm on the evening of Tuesday, September 17

He was the subject of a 12-month community order for shoplifting at the time, prosecutor Cat Jones said.

Buchanan had 18 previous convictions for 43 offences.

Kevin Seal representing him said: “When he was arrested by the police, he couldn't stand up.

“But he managed to tell the police force, yes, it was him who was responsible for the damage, he made no bones about that.”

His barrister urged the court to spare Buchanan a suspended prison sentence to that he could work with probation to tackle his alcohol problem.

Judge Richard Kember told the defendant: “Your victim was very frightened and scared.

“You practically did get into the property.”

He added: “You are assessed as of being of high risk of general reoffending, but low risk of serious recidivism.

“In my judgement, a very significant factor is that for the first time in a long time you are drug free and you are alcohol free.

“You recognise this is effectively your last chance to remain drug and alcohol free.

“This balancing exercise is very difficult and finely balanced but in the event, I am persuaded that there are sufficient realistic prospects of rehabilitation.”

Buchanan was jailed for 21 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He must complete a 24-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

The defendant was fined £150 and will also have to pay a statutory victim surcharge.