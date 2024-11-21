On 24 Nov, Mill Street, Caerleon will be closed from 07:30 until 23:59 for roadworks including resurfacing of the road, replacement of defective kerbs, laybys and gullies, and cleansing of the drainage system.

The work will be split into three phases, with each phase taking place on consecutive Sundays to keep disruption to a minimum.

This Sunday is phase two, and so Mill Street will be closed between Backhall Street and Tan House Drive.

The work is weather dependent, and changes to the programme may occur and so the council advise to check their website for updates and changes.

Diversions routes suitable for all vehicles will be in place during these works and will be signposted.

Newport Bus said the work will be affecting the 29A and 60 services’ inbound, as bus stops on Mill Street, Caerleon Road and Clarence Place will not be served.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "Residents are asked to consider their journeys during these times and make allowances for journey times and restrictions on parking.

"Residents are asked to refrain from parking their vehicles along Mill Street or its verges as well as immediately in any side junctions while each phase of works is undertaken.

"Some access to these streets may be possible for residents during the works. This will be controlled by a permit system.

"The council has delivered permits to affected residents. We ask that these permits are retained for the duration of the work.

"All vehicles left on or at the side of the road are at risk of damage due to the nature of the works being carried out and are left at the owner’s risk.

"The council thanks residents and visitors for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out."