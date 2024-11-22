Alfie Lee, 18, from Ebbw Vale was sent to a young offender institution for six months for having the weapon in Clos Ceirw in Blackwood.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a blade/pointed article in a public place on November 22 last year.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard that Lee was handed a custodial sentence because of his “risk of reoffending and to the public”.

The defendant, of John Street, will have to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release.

He also admitted possession of cannabis for which there was no separate penalty.