A MAN has been locked up after he was arrested with a dagger in the street.
Alfie Lee, 18, from Ebbw Vale was sent to a young offender institution for six months for having the weapon in Clos Ceirw in Blackwood.
He pleaded guilty to possessing a blade/pointed article in a public place on November 22 last year.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard that Lee was handed a custodial sentence because of his “risk of reoffending and to the public”.
The defendant, of John Street, will have to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release.
He also admitted possession of cannabis for which there was no separate penalty.
