Storm Bert will reach the UK on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and snow, together with strong winds to large swathes of the country.

A number of severe weather warnings have been issued for Saturday and Sunday across the UK, not just in Wales.

(Image: Met Office) Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.”

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place.

"We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.”

“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.

"With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.

﻿﻿“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road.

"It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop.

"Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”